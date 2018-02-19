Boko Haram attacks Yobe community

Related News

The Yobe Commissioner of police, AbdulMaliki Sumonu, on Monday confirmed an attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Dapchi, headquarters of Bursari Local Government Area.

Mr. Sumonu confirmed the attack in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria.

He said “at about 5.30 p.m. today, the suspected insurgents attacked Dapchi, headquarters of Bursari Local Government Area.

“The details are not immediately available, we are still collating the details including the casualties” he said.

The commissioner said security operatives have been reinforced in the area to ensure total security.

NAN gathered that the residents of Dapchi fled the town to seek for safety in the bush.

Zanna Abatcha, chairman Bursari Local Government Area told NAN that the suspected insurgents have already left the town and more security operatives have been deployed to maintain security.

“The details are not known yet because it’s already night, we will get the comprehensive details tomorrow,” he said.

(NAN)