Explosion around University of Maiduguri

A loud explosion occurred around the University of Maiduguri in Borno State on Monday night.

The explosion is believed to have been occurred after a suicide vest exploded when the bomber was shot dead by soldiers.

The lone suicide bomber is believed to have been shot dear by soldiers while he was struggling to gain access into the heavily guarded University of Maiduguri campus.

The loud blast echoed over Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, at about 8:45 p.m. causing panic amongst residents.

Sources within the university campus informed PREMIUM TIMES on phone that a suicide bomber was attempting so sneak into the campus under the cover of darkness.

“What we just heard from the security officials here that it was a suicide bomber who was shot dead and then his suicide vest went off,” said a student who does not want his name mentioned in the news.

“The suicide bomber reportedly died at a spot near the Works Department,” he said.

The student noted that relative peace had since returned to the campus despite the anxiety among resident students.

Neither the police nor the military had issued any statement as at the time of this report.