Yola wears new look for Buhari’s scheduled visit

Related News

The scheduled one day working visit of Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, to Yola, Adamawa State on Tuesday is already being trailed by mixed reactions.

The president’s visit will include attending the state Anti-Corruption Summit tagged “Performance Based Governance: Transparency, Accountability and Social Value.”

He is also expected to commission a road project at Dougirei area during the visit.

Speaking on the visit, the state deputy governor, Martins Babale, who doubles as chairman of the organising committee, said the president’s visit to Adamawa State came at the right time in view of the new drive to fight corruption in all tiers of government.

“It (the summit) will be held under the distinguished chairmanship of Ahmad Joda, and we will receive goodwill messages from EFCC Acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu and Professor Bolaji Owasanye of the ICPC. The summit’s lead discussant is SGF Boss Gida Mustapha,” he said.

“Our goal is not just to showcase how we have succeeded in promoting development in Adamawa State, but to also show that the key success factor we relied on are transparency and accountability,’’ he said, adding that all arrangements have been concluded to receive the president.

Yola, the Adamawa State capital, is already wearing a new look ahead of the president’s visit, with most public buildings, especially those along major roads within the state capital given a face lift. Also, there have been clearance of dumps, speed bumps as well as roadside traders and illegal motor parks. However, mixed reactions trail the president’s visit. While many see it as a “good omen’’ others have tagged it a ‘’pseudo- campaign visit.’’

“We are happy with the visit and we hope we will not be harassed or intimidated by the overzealous security that used to accompany presidents,’’ said Garba Bello a local resident.

But for Bakari Shehu there could be political undertone. “Buhari once said in his 2015 campaign visit, that he is an indigene of Adamawa State. That his beautiful wife is from here. And he was right, she is our daughter.”

This will be the second time Mr. Buhari is visiting Adamawa State since his election in 2015.