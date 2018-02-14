NAFDAC seals 24 bakeries in Borno

Related News

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Wednesday sealed 24 bakeries in Maiduguri for operating without licences.

The Coordinator of the agency in the state, Nasiru Mato, made the disclosure while briefing journalists in Maiduguri.

Mr. Mato said the bakeries were sealed sequel to non-compliance with standard operational guidelines and failure to renew their licences.

He added that some of the bakeries were closed due to poor sanitation and unhygienic practices.

The coordinator listed the affected bakeries to include Nurul Aini, Nice Bread, D Boss, Save the Nation, Albarka, Ever-Nice and Aljazeera, amongst others.

“Some of them are not registered by NAFDAC. They also operate with fake label, product name and addresses.

“We have about 300 bakeries in the state; we embarked on comprehensive campaign to ensure that they comply with our guidelines to check circulation of unwholesome product and protect public health,” he said.

(NAN)