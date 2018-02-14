Auto-crash: 21 students, 3 teachers, buried

Related News

A ‎funeral prayer for 21 students and three teachers of Government Day Junior Secondary School, Misau, Bauchi State, who died in a ghastly automobile accident, was held in Misau, amidst sobs by parents and relations.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the prayer, held at the palace of the First Class Emir of Misau, Ahmed Suleiman, was led by the Chief Imam of Misau Central Mosque, Usman Baba.

NAN reports that immediately residents of the town received report of the tragic incident, they started mourning, suspending socio-economic activities.

Nasiru Darazo, elder brother to one of the deceased students, Ibrahim Girema, described their death as a ‘colossal loss’.

“These are young men whom we are looking up to as leaders of tomorrow; today, they are no more.

‎“I have never seen such a tragedy; their remains were all smashed; you would not like to look at their bodies twice,” he told NAN, with emotions covering his face.

NAN gathered that the students and their teachers were returning from an excursion on Tuesday when their bus collided head-on with a trailer along Kano to Gaya road in Kano State, resulting in the death of 11 male and 10 female students, as well as their teachers.