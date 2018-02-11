Another federal govt delegation in Maiduguri to condole bereaved army chief

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent another federal government delegation to Maiduguri, Borno State, to condole the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, over the death of his father, Yusuf Buratai.

The presidency had on Friday sent a first delegation that comprised the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; defence minister, Mansur Dan-Ali; Chief of Air Staff, Sadiq Abubakar; Minister of States for Works, Baba Shehuri; and the Senate committee chairman on Defence, Abubakar Kyari.

Late Yusuf Buratai passed on at the age of 106 years after a brief illness.

A delegation headed by the president’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari, arrived Maiduguri at 9 a.m. on Sunday to attend the three days post-funeral prayers for the deceased centenarian.

Mr. Kyari was accompanied by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu; Babagana Kingibe, amongst others.

In his condolence message, Mr. Kyari said the president sends his heartfelt sympathy over the death of the deceased elder statesman whom he said had lived a good life of service and sacrifice.

He urged the bereaved army chief and his family to take heart and continue to offer prayers for the deceased.

“The president sends his condolence to the family of late Alhaji Yusuf Buratai as well as the government and people of Borno state over the sad demise of our father,” said Mr. Kyari who prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

The Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, thanked the president for sending two different delegations since the demise of Mr. Buratai on Friday.

He said “this is a clear demonstration of the love the president has for the people Borno state and we are eternally grateful for his kindness”.

“Death is inevitable and very painful. But what is more painful is for the bereaved not to have people around them during the time of their bereavement. But we are very happy that the Chief of Army Staff and his family never lack such great company of well-wishers at this moment of grief.

“The mammoth crowd of people that have besieged this home since Friday was not because the deceased was a father to a Chief of Army Staff. No, it was rather a clear testimony of the kind of man the deceased was all his life. He served the world and has lived peacefully with his people. May his soul rest in peace.”

Late Yusuf Buratai was a veteran of World War II after enlisting into the West African Army at the age of 18 in 1942.

He is survived by 15 children.