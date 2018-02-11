Boko Haram: Families of freed lecturers, policewomen laud Nigerian govt

Related News

Hassana Ibrahim, a relative to one of the freed University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) lecturers, Yusuf Ibrahim, has expressed joy over their release from Boko Haram captivity.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the federal government, on Saturday, announced the release of Mr. Ibrahim and 12 other persons abducted by the insurgents in Borno, sequel to negotiations anchored by the International Committee of Red Cross, ICRC.

The freed persons included one lecturer, two geologists and 10 police women.

Ms. Ibrahim, who appeared highly elated, told NAN that the family received the news of the release of her younger brother with “great joy”.

She said that friends and well-wishers had been calling to register their happiness and rejoice with the family over the development.

Ms. Ibrahim recounted that she experienced trauma and lost hope of seeing her brother in view of their long stay under the insurgent’s captivity.

“My family lost hope of seeing him again because of the circumstances leading to his abduction. We were confused.

“We thank God and President Muhammadu Buhari over his commitment to secure their release, we are really grateful to all the parties involved,” she said.

Lucy Yunana, a relative of one the abducted policewomen, who corroborated Mr. Ibrahim, expressed the hope that the remaining Chibok girls and others persons in Boko Haram captivity would soon be released.

Also, Ali Ndume (APC-Borno South), lauded the federal government and ICRC over the release of the 13 abducted persons.

Mr. Ndume said, in a statement issued in Maiduguri, that the development had rekindled people’s hope to rescue the remaining Chibok school girls and other persons in Boko Haram captivity.

“The development not only gladdens our hearts but also renewed our hope that the remaining Chibok school girls and other persons still in captivity will regain their freedom in due course.

“On behalf of the good people of Borno State, I commend all actors that partook in the latest negotiated release of police women and lecturers.

“I specifically commend the leadership of the President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping faith with his promise of ensuring that all abducted persons, especially the Chibok schoolgirls, are released”, Ndume said.

NAN recalls that the university workers were abducted in July 2017 when the insurgents attacked an oil exploration team in Gubio and Magumeri local government areas of Borno.

Also, 10 police women were abducted on June 20, 2017 when the insurgents attacked a motorcade of police convoy on Maiduguri-Damboa Road.

