Soldiers kill ‘several’ Boko Haram members in Yobe – Official

The Nigerian Army on Sunday said its troops on Friday killed several Boko Haram terrorists at Goniri community in Gubio Local Government Area of Yobe.

Nureni Alimi, the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 27 Task Force Brigade, made the disclosure in a statement to journalists in Maiduguri.

He stated that the insurgents escaped their enclaves in Sambisa Forest and tried to infiltrate the community.

Mr. Alimi, an army major, disclosed that the troops engaged and killed many insurgents and wounded several others in the attack, while high calibre ammunition was recovered from the fleeing terrorists.

He noted that the insurgents fled their enclaves in view of the ongoing clearance operation under Operation DEEDP PUNCH II, and attempted to infiltrate the community.

“Some desperate Boko Haram terrorists attempting to escape the theatre through one of the formidable blocking positions in Goniri, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State, had been severely dealt with on Friday, 9th February, 2018.

“The troops destroyed their Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) borne-vehicle, neutralised quite a number of them and wounded several others.

‘‘The troops recovered one Anti-aircraft Gun with long belt of ammunitions, one AK-47 Rifle and other items”.

Alimi expressed regret that preliminary investigations indicated that some unscrupulous elements in the society provided information to the insurgents on troops’ movement in the area.

He revealed that the insurgents utilised the information and made concerted attempt to infiltrate the community, adding that the gallant troops repelled the attack and crushed them.

Mr. Alimi disclosed that two soldiers who sustained injuries in the attack were currently receiving treatment at the Brigade Field Ambulance.

(NAN)

