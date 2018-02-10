Why Borno will vote for Buhari in 2019 – Speaker

Related News

The speaker of the Borno state House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, has given reasons why his party, All Progressives Congress, will continue to win elections in the state and also return victory for President Muhammadu Buhari, come 2019.

Mr. Lawan, who has held office since, said the political demography of Borno state does not give room for any opposition party to take over power from the incumbency.

“Borno state is 100 percent an APC because all the elective posts are occupied by APC politicians in whom the majority of our people are very pleased,” he said.

The speaker also said there was no doubt that APC will pull another victory for President Buhari should he contest for a second term in 2019.

Mr. Lawan, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES shortly after presenting the recently passed 2018 appropriation bill to the governor for assent, said the reason for the zero conflict between the legislature and the executive in the state was as a result of their decision to forge a common front to help tackle the Boko Haram menace.

“The reason behind our legendary spirit of cooperation is as a result of the fact that we in Borno state already have enough trouble on our plate,” he said.

“The Boko Haram conflict that has been on in the last nine years is enough a big issue to occupy our minds. Leaders don’t fight when an enemy is lurking and the security of their people is at risk.

“So we have no other reason to start brewing trouble other than sitting down together and always being on the same side so that we can defeat our common enemies and bring develop to our people.”

The speaker said his party has no cause to worry about the rise of opposition politics in Borno state.

“It is an absolute act of self deceit for the opposition to think they could win a single elective seat in Borno state; they can only lie about it”, he said.

“In case they forget, demographically, Borno state is 100 per cent an APC state. The people are fully in support of us; we have 27 local government areas in Borno state; all the 27 local government areas are controlled by APC; our 28 members of the state Assembly are APC; we have 10 members of House of Reps, and three senators in Borno who are all of APC, so is the governor.

“So I don’t see how the PDP or any other small opposition party can come and take over the reins of power in 2019.”

He said despite the general sense of hardship that befell the country especially the issue of fuel scarcity in all parts of Nigeria, Borno state ”still loves the President.”