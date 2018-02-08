Eight teachers killed in farmers, herders clashes — NUT

Related News

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has said it lost eight of its members in recent herdsmen /farmers clashes in Adamawa State.

Rodney Nathan, the state chairman of the union, who made this known while briefing journalists in Yola on Thursday, said the clashes led to the displacement of hundreds of teachers from the flashpoint areas.

”In the recent crisis that engulfed some parts of the state, we lost eight teachers.

“We lost one Headmaster in Demsa, three teachers in Numan, three in Song and one in Madagali.

”We do not have the adequate number of those displaced but are over a hundred,” Mr. Nathan said.

He urged the federal government to stop the killings and bring the perpetrators to book.

Mr. Nathan commended Governor Mohammad Bindow for constituting a committee of enquiry on the clashes.

The chairman appealed to the people of the state to be tolerant to engender peaceful coexistence.

He further advised teachers against abuse of drugs.

According to him, a teacher should be a role model to children. He described drug addiction by teachers as unethical, adding that it is inimical to moulding the character of children.