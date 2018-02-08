Adamawa govt acquires 140 tractors to boost agricultural mechanisation

Related News

The Adamawa Government has acquired 140 tractors and distributed them to local governments and the Ministry of Agriculture to boost agricultural mechanisation in the state.

Governor Mohammed Bindow made the development known in Yola, the state capital on Thursday when he received members of Tractor Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN) on a visit to him.

Mr. Bindow said that previous administrations in the state did not give priority to agriculture, pointing out that few tractors that his administration inherited were bought by the defunct Gongola Government.

He said that his administration would continue to give priority to agriculture in order to attain food security.

He said that the inputs in agriculture by his administration had yielded results within two years of the administration.

He sought collaboration with TOOAN in achieving agricultural mechanisation which would engender mass food production in the state.

Earlier, Bitrus Elisha, National Chairman of the association, commended the governor for his giant strides in agriculture mechanisation.

Mr. Elisha said the association was ready to partner the state government in agriculture mechanisation, adding that the association had registered with Corporate Affairs Commission and to engage different types of business.

The national chairman was accompanied by the Adamawa Chapter Chairman of the association, Umar Gidado.

(NAN)