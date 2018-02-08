Borno govt. to spend N300 million on traffic light installations – Commissioner

Governor Kashim Shettima
Governor Kashim Shettima Photo: VOA Hausa

The Borno State Government says it plans to spend 300 million on installation of 28 traffic light and street light in designated locations of Maiduguri in 2018.

The state Commissioner for Works and Transport, Adamu Lawan, made the disclosure at a news conference held on Thursday in Maiduguri, the state capital.

He said the measure was meant to guarantee security of lives and property of residents.

According to him, the ministry is currently undertaking street light installations of about 8.2 kilometres from Pompommari bypass to Baga road in Maiduguri.

The commissioner said the state government spent more than N528 million yearly on 20 generators to power street lights in Maiduguri.

He added that the government also provided 5,000 litres of diesel and lubricants to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply throughout the state capital.

“The ministry is spending about N44 million on monthly to power 20 generators, services and repairs as well as payment of staff allowances.

“We did not want the solar (energy) because the light is not as bright as the electricity. And the miscreants are always stealing the solar batteries,” he said.

According to him, the government is looking at powering the street light from the Power Holding Company because of the improved supply of electricity instead of generators,” he said.

(NAN)

