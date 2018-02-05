Ministers hold special townhall meeting on security in Maiduguri

Related News

A federal government delegation led by the Minister of Information, Lai Muhammed, and four other ministers, are currently in Maiduguri, Borno state, for a special town hall meeting on military and security.

The meeting is the second of its kind after the first that held in Kano.

The Information Minister told the Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima, that their mission in the state was to appreciate efforts of the military and other security agencies in the war against Boko Haram.

“We are here to let the world know the giant efforts government is putting in place to make Borno return to normalcy and a more habitable place,” said the minister.

“We are also here in Borno state to celebrate our gallant soldiers who have sacrificed their all to make the country a better place for all of us.”

“This is the second of such special townhall meetings and the 11th in the series of the townhall meetings.”

Governor Shettima welcomed the delegation while saying that the military had in the last six weeks accomplished more than what was recorded as successes in the last three years.

The townhall meeting is currently on with the Ministers of Defence, Interiors, Budget and National Planning as panelists.

It is being attended by invitees from Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States.