Nigerian police officer shoots superior dead over girlfriend

Related News

The police in Adamawa State have confirmed the death of a sergeant from gunshot by a corporal, allegedly following a feud over a girl.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Othman Abubakar, confirmed the death of the officer “over a minor disagreement.”

The incident happened at a bar in Madagali Local Government Area of the state.

A witness who refused to be named said the two officers had a spat over the girl said to be an alcohol seller and the girlfriend of the corporal.

“They had a hot argument had on Tuesday over one alcohol seller who is girlfriend to Corporal Adamu. She had complained that late Sergeant Timothy did not pay a N100 bill for his drink.

“He initially took a shot of a local gin and demanded for another shot. This situation provoked Corporal Adamu, who warned Sergeant Timothy to be careful with his utterance to his girlfriend or he would be dealt with mercilessly.

“And true to his words, Corporal Adamu cocked his rifle and shot Timothy, killing him on the spot and causing pandemonium,” the witness said.

Police spokesperson, Mr. Abubakar, told PREMIUM TIMES that an officer “shot his colleague over a minor disagreement.”

“Reports from the area indicated that it was on Tuesday morning at about 11 : 00 a.m, when Corporal Bala Adamu and his colleague late Sergeant Emmanuel Timothy attached to 13 Squadron Police Mobile Force, Makurdi on special duties in Madagali, engaged each other in a hot argument that resulted to the corporal killing the sergeant with his rifle.”

He said the corporal had been arrested ,while the corpse of the slain officer had been deposited at the Yola Specialist Hospital Mortuary.

“The case has since been referred to the Criminal Investigation Department, Cid, at the state headquarters and investigation has commenced,” Mr. Abubakar said.