Family of Gov. Shettima’s deceased aide gets N11 million, monthly allowance

The bereaved family of Governor Kashim Shettima’s deceased orderly, Muhammed Azare, on Sunday received cash donations of about N11 million from government officials.

The donation was raised by governor Shettima to help the family of Mr. Azare, who died last week after a brief illness.

The family, comprising two wives and children, will also start benefitting from monthly allowance provided by the Borno state government.

Mr. Shettima described late Mr. Azare, police inspector, as a perfect gentleman in whom he had never for once found any fault since he served as his orderly since 2011.

A statement from the governor’s chief spokesman, Mr. Isa Gusau indicated that the cash raised comprised N5 million donation from Governor Shettima, N1 million from the Deputy Governor, Usman Durkwa, N2 million from the state commissioners and a N2.7 million from the state legislators who contributed N100, 000 each.

More donations are expected from members of the national assembly.

Mr. Gusau said the fund raised would be managed by a three-man committee to cater for the education of the deceased’s children.

“Shettima also created a small committee that comprised a representative of the late orderly’s extended family, one of his closest friends, and a security official to manage the funds gathered as joint signatory to a dedicated Bank account for the purpose of funding the education of the children over a period of time”, said Gusau.

“The Governor also released fund to an aide to settle all debts the late orderly might be owing anyone in line with Islamic rites. Shettima also directed that the late orderly’s widow be allowed to retain her husband’s accommodation in the Government House till the end of his administration or such a time alternative arrangement is made for them.

“A Government delegation was sent to Azare by the Governor last Tuesday to condole with his extended family members. The Governor attended the deceased’s funeral in Maiduguri on Tuesday and received condolences from the Shehu of Borno, the State Executives of the All Progressives Congress, and some officials.

“The Governor described the late Azare as one of the finest policemen he had ever known, describing as extremely dedicated and God fearing throughout the time they worked together since his first term of becoming Governor in 2011” .