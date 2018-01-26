Fed poly seeks Adamawa government intervention over land encroachment

Related News

Following threats by some members of its host community over land disputes, the Federal Polytechnic, Mubi in Adamawa State has appealed to Governor Jibrilla Bindow for his urgent intervention.

Bassey Usang, Chairman of the Governing Council of the polytechnic, made the appeal on Friday during a courtesy call on the governor at Government House,Yola.

Mr. Usang said the institution was experiencing a lot of encroachment on its land by members of the host community.

‘’Some people have removed existing beacons claiming that their fathers were not paid compensation when the land was acquired for the institution,” he told the governor.

He said this was despite the fact that “there are valid documents showing that compensation was paid with names of recipients on the payment schedule.’’

The chairman appealed to the governor to direct the Surveyor-General of the State to re-establish the removed beacons and also requested the governor to facilitate the Certificate of Occupancy for the institution.

‘’As a son of the soil and chief security officer, we are appealing for your timely intervention so as to stop the distractions by the land speculators.’’

Responding, Mr. Bindow said the government would look into the issue.

He commended the Rector, Sadiq Yahaya, for running the polytechnic well.