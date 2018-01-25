Taraba anti-open grazing law takes effect amid threat by herders

Related News

Despite protests, the anticipated anti open-grazing law commenced in Taraba on Monday with herdsmen still going about their normal businesses.

The state Governor, Darius Ishaku, said the law has come to stay and nothing would stop its full implementation despite warnings issued by cattle breeders in the state.

Speaking through his media aide, Emmanuel Bello, Governor Ishaku stated that the law would be implemented “gradually to make room for the herdsmen to get more used to the idea and familiar with the working of the system while the government also tries to put in place the necessary infrastructure.”

The governor said the decision to implement the law in phases was because the “government has a human face and would not want to disrupt people’s way of life and businesses so suddenly.”

“The government has organised workshops for major stakeholders in the 16 local government areas of the state beginning from Thursday, in Jalingo, and subsequently the other areas while the training of the special marshalls would also commence soon,” the official added.

The governor had earlier held a meeting with traditional rulers in the state, on Monday, over the implementation of the law.

“The government has already identified sites for the pilot ranches across the three zones of the state and work would commence for the construction of the ranches soon,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, there is unease as the Dandalin Makiyaya Cattle Breeders of Nigeria (DMCBN) have warned that its members would resist attempts by the government task force to arrest their animals for grazing openly.

The state chairman of the group, Umar Bello, who gave the warning, in Jalingo, on Wednesday, said the leadership of the association was “seriously concerned that if the law was implemented under the present circumstances, more than 70 per cent of the cattle in the state would be prone to arrests as members have not been able to ranch their cattle due to lack of infrastructure.”

“The tendency for our members to resist arrest of their cattle by the task force set up by the governor is very high as the leadership may not be able to completely restrain its members and compel compliance with the law and this could possibly lead to chaos in the state,” he said.