Nigeria Police speak on claim aircraft, loaded with arms, landed in Taraba

Nigerian police force
Nigerian police force

The Taraba State Police Command has dismissed reports that an aircraft, loaded with arms, landed in Taraba on Monday.

“I want to state that the report is totally false, misleading, unfounded and a deliberate attempt to cause panic in the minds of the people of the state,” Police Commissioner David Akinremi told journalists in Jalingo on Tuesday.

“As soon as the rumour filtered in, the command dispatched teams of police operatives to Jibu, where the said aircraft was alleged to have landed, only to discover that there was no iota of truth in the claim.

“I later visited the community but found nothing; clearly, it was a mere rumour.”

Mr. Akinremi appealed to members of the public to avoid manufacturing and spreading rumours that could create fear in the minds of Taraba residents. 

The command also said it arrested nine persons in connection with the burning of its Divisional Headquarters in Zing, near Jalingo, on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Police station was burnt down by youths when policemen rejected their (youths) request to release to them, murder suspects arrested at Monkin village.

Mr. Akinremi explained that policemen attached to Zing Division responded to a distress call from Monkin village where an unknown gunmen allegedly killed one person.

“The team, on reaching there, arrested three persons in connection with the killing, but youths in the area followed them and demanded the release of the suspects for jungle justice.

“When the Police turned down their demand and took the suspects to the Zing Divisional Headquarters, the youth trailed them, burnt down the station and vandalised operational vehicles,” he said.

Mr. Akinremi warned miscreants against attacking police stations, and vowed to sanction those involved in the incidence.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:"Warning to Men, These 3 Foods is Slowly Killing Your Erection". Click Here to Know Them

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Justice and Fairness

    Mr Police Commissioner, is there a aircraft hanger in Jibu? Were you expecting to meet an aircraft packed at the hanger? This is not enough t dispel the rumour. As the mission of the aircraft could have been to clandestinely drop the armaments to waiting hands and disappearing without trace.