Taraba boils as youth attack police over killing of commercial tricycle rider

There was pandemonium in Zing town in Taraba State on Monday as irate youth attacked policemen attached to the area command over the killing of a commercial tricycle rider.

The youth, most of whom are from Bitako village, attacked the officers over the alleged abduction and killing of the rider.

The tricycle rider was allegedly killed on Sunday evening after he was taken by yet to be identified men to a nearby village Dogwe in Monkin ‘B’ ward.

“The commercial tricycle rider was hired by yet to be identified men to Dogwe village but he was later found dead in mysterious circumstances.

‘’His body was found and police swung into action and in the process three suspects were arrested.

“In a twinkle of an eye, rampaging youth from Bitako, the village of the killed rider, took to streets and attacked the Police Area Command protesting and demanding that the suspects be handed over to them to avenge the killing of their brother,’’ said Musa Adamu a local resident in Zing.

Also corroborating, another resident Rejoice Markus said, “they destroyed all the vehicles in the station, set free detainees before setting ablaze the station. The incident occurred late evening, Monday to be precise.

“As I am talking to you now, the station has been destroyed and the youth have since left for their village, though I can’t ascertain whether someone was hurt or not, and only the police can confirm whether their armory was torched or not.”

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, David Misal, confirmed the incident which he described as ‘’unfortunate and disturbing.’’

He added, “They protesters mostly youth attacked the station protesting the killing of the tricycle rider in a nearby village. The police arrested three suspects but they demanded that the suspects be handed over to them for jungle justice, and seeing the danger the suspects were hurriedly transferred to Jalingo.

“They went on rampage attacking people and burning down the station, though no life was lost.

“Already police have swung into action to bring to book all those involved in this condemnable act. Whoever was involved must face the wrath of the law.”