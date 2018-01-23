Numan crisis: Commission of Inquiry receives 10 presentations

Related News

Barely three weeks after inauguration, the Commission of Inquiry set up by the Adamawa State Government to investigate the Numan crisis has so far received 10 presentations from various communities affected by violent communal clashes.

Adamu Hobon, the chairman of the commission, disclosed this during an interview with journalists in Yola, the state capital.

Mr. Hobon expressed optimism about the turnout and presentations by the affected communities.

“So far, from the first sitting last week, the commission received 10 presentations from various affected communities in three Local Government Areas namely; Numan, Demsa and Lamurde,’’ Mr. Hobon said on Tuesday.

Mr. Hobon, a retired Federal High Court Judge, advised other affected communities that were yet to submit their presentations to do so, as time was running out for the commission.

He described frequent crises in the state and short lifetime of the commission as among the challenges facing it.

The chairman, however, urged the state government to give additional time for the commission to enable it cover more groups who expressed their interest to appear.

The six-member commission was inaugurated on December 13, and has six weeks, from the date of first sitting, to submit its report.