How Taraba will implement anti-open grazing law –Deputy governor

The deputy governor of Taraba, Haruna Manu, on Monday, said the state government would implement the anti-open grazing law gradually.

Mr. Manu disclosed this in media briefing shortly after a closed-door meeting with traditional rulers in the state.

He said there would be aggressive awareness campaigns across the state before the implementation of the law, scheduled to take effect as from Jan. 24, 2018.

He added that traditional rulers in the state had accepted ranching as best option to feed and take care of animals, noting, however, that implementation would be in phases.

The deputy governor said “our anti open grazing law which is slated to take off on Jan. 24 would be implemented gradually.

“The Taraba Government would establish pilot ranches in the three zones of the state and carry out aggressive awareness campaigns in the state, local government and ward levels,” he said.

He urged the people of the state not to politicise the law, saying it was meant to enhance peaceful coexistence between herdsmen and farmers.

