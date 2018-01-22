Gov. Dankwambo’s campaign manager dumps PDP

Related News

Saidu Umar-Kumo, the Campaign Director of Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo in 2015 governorship election, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr. Umar-Kumo said at a news conference in Gombe on Monday that he was no longer a member of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senator, a former National Secretary of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), said he had not decided yet which party to join.

“I want to inform the general public especially members of the PDP in Gombe State, Northeast and Nigeria at large that as from today I am no more with the PDP, I withdraw my membership from the party.

“I will formally write to my local government office of the party, the state and the national headquarters of my decision.

“Before then, let the general public know that I have withdrawn my membership from the PDP, I am no more with the PDP from today.

“I hope my leaving PDP will create opportunity for others who think maybe my presence in PDP in Gombe in particular is that I am not doing well to them,” he said.U

Mr. Umar-Kumo said he had no problem with the party at the state and national level, but with the state governor.

“What I discovered is that the governor of the state doesn’t need me in PDP.

“They do everything humanly possible to get me out of PDP through him, especially he and his subjects.

“Those who think I am a stumbling block to certain things in the PDP in Gombe state let me give them the chance.”

According to him, he is yet to decide on which political party to join.

“I am not declaring for any political party now, I want to take my time to study the political arena, I want to study the other political parties existing to see which I will join,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Umar Suleiman, the state Commissioner of Information denied that Mr. Umar-Kumo was pushed out of PDP by the governor.

“As far as we are concerned nobody pushed him out of the party, maybe he has his own mission behind his withdrawal,” he said.

(NAN)