Borno government relaxes curfew in Maiduguri

The Borno state government has relaxed the three-week curfew imposed on the metropolis of Maiduguri, the capital.

Muhammad Bulama, the Commissioner of Home Affairs, Information and Culture, on Saturday in Maiduguri said that the curfew would now be observed between 10:30 pm and 6:00 am.

The review will give residents some measure of relief, as the curfew used to take effect from 8:00 PM till 6:00 AM.

There is, however, no reprieve for the city residents in Moloi and Muna Garage, target of bombing attacks by Boko Haram terrorists.

Mr. Bulama said the curfew will still be observed between 6:00 pm and 6:00 am in the areas.

He explained the action was sequel to the advice of the Theatre Command, Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

The Borno Government on January 2, reviewed the curfew, hitherto, observed between 10: 00 PM and 6:00 AM, in view of the prevailing security situation in the state.

A cross section of residents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, described the relaxation of the curfew as a “welcome development”.

Babakura Idris, a resident, said the measure was an indication of successes recorded toward restoration of peace in the state.

“In the past three weeks we stayed indoors in the evening due to the curfew and we do not enjoy freedom of movement.

“The curfew builds up fear in our minds and exposes us to hardship.

“Now that it has been relaxed, the sense of night life will pick up in the metropolis,” he said.

Ahmad Bukar, a butcher, noted that the curfew had negatively affected his businesses, as he could not operate during evening hours.

Mr. Bukar noted that most businesses were also affected, as they could not run their activities in the curfew hours in the area.

“The curfew further affected businesses after serious devastation caused by the Boko Haram insurgency”.

NAN reports that 12 persons were killed and 48 others wounded in a deadly suicide bomb attack coordinated by the Boko Haram insurgents, on Wednesday at Muna Garage area of the metropolis.

The insurgents had on December 25, attacked a military base at Moloi community, few kilometers away from Maiduguri, torched houses and vehicles.

(NAN)