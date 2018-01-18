Cattle colonies: Adamawa Govt. registers 64 grazing reserves

Related News

The Adamawa Commissioner for Livestock Production, Isah Salihu, on Thursday said the state government has already registered 64 grazing reserves and gazetted 30 of them across the state.

Mr. Salihu, in an interview with journalists in Yola said that the development was to complement the efforts of the federal government to establish cattle colonies.

According to the commissioner, cattle business contributes about 37 per cent yearly to the state’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP.

“The State Government has already registered 64 grazing reserves out of which 30 were gazetted. The development was to complement federal government’s cattle colonies programme,’’ Mr. Salihu said.

He called on the federal government to fast-track the completion of construction of the three pilot grazing reserves in the state.

He complained that the state government was not happy with the way the projects were being done at snail speed.

Mr. Salihu described the anti-open grazing law introduced by some state government as “unfortunate’’ adding that the development would not solve the lingering farmers/herdsmen crisis.

The federal government is proposing cattle colonies across the nation as a measure to stem perennial confrontations between pastoralists and herdsmen across the nation, which has claimed many lives.

A few state governors have already dismissed the idea, noting that they would not cede any land for the project.