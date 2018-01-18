Yobe Govt. approves placement of 500 medical students on monthly salary

Related News

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State on Thursday approved the placement of additional 110 medical students on monthly salary of Grade Level 07.

Information on the approval is in a statement by Abdullahi Bego, Director-General, Press Affairs to the governor.

Mr. Bego stated that “the Yobe Government would spend a total of N41, 392, 560 per annum to pay the additional 110 medical students being enrolled in the government’s payroll.”

He noted that the newly approved 110 student doctors were addition to 389 others already placed on the government’s payroll and had been enjoying the monthly salary.

The director general stated that the placement of the students on monthly salary was to serve as incentive to medical students.

He added that “the establishment of Medical College and a Teaching Hospital at the Yobe State University would cultivate home-grown corps of medical manpower to provide efficient services across the state.”

(NAN)