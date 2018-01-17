Fire engulfs Yola market

Related News

Fire has engulfed Yola town market, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Adamu Abdullahi, the Adamawa State Chief Fire Officer who confirmed the development to NAN, said his officers were so far in control of the situation.

“I am at the scene of the incident and can assure you that things are under control. We are about to contain the fire which damage so far is not much,” Abdullahi said.

The Administrative Secretary of Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency, Hassan Furo, who also confirmed the incident, said that the extent of damage could not be ascertain as at now.

NAN report that similar fire outbreak was recorded in the market in 2015 were properties worth billions of naira were lost.

(NAN)