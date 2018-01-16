Commission of Inquiry on Numan, Demsa crises begin sitting in Yola

Governor Jibrilla Bindow
Adamawa Governor, Muhammadu Bindow

The Adamawa Commission of Inquiry on the recent communal conflicts in Numan and Demsa Local Government areas of the state has commenced public sitting.

Declaring the sitting open on Tuesday in Yola, Adamu Hobon, the Chairman of the commission, said that the commission was not a criminal or civil trial body.

Mr. Hobon, a retired judge of the Federal High Court, said the body was to find the causes of the crises and proffer lasting solution to them.

“We are urging the general public, particularly those affected directly or indirectly, to co-operate with the commission by appearing before it.

“It is only in this way that the commission can do it job effectively,” he said.

The chairman said that the commission would deal with anyone found to have given false evidence or who threaten persons giving evidence according to the law.

Mr. Hobon urged journalists to be professional in their reports and avoid sensational reportage that could affect the good intention of the commission.

The six-member commission was inaugurated on December 13, 2017 and has six weeks, from the date of first sitting, to submit its report.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.