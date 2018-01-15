Abducted Nigerian lawmaker killed

Related News

Police in Taraba State on Monday confirmed the death of an abducted state lawmaker, Hosea Ibi.

The police spokesman in the state, David Misal, said Mr. Ibi, who represents Takum 1, at the assembly was found dead early Monday.

”It’s very unfortunate while we were working assiduously to track down the kidnappers, we found the dead body along Kashinbila road. Despite this unfortunate development, we will not relent until we fish out the assailants.

”So, we are calling on the general public to please assist with useful information that could assist in tracking them (killers) down,’’ the police spokesman said.

Also confirming, a political ally of the deceased lawmaker and former commissioner of information, Emmanuel Bello, said it was a shocking news.

”It’s with great shock and despair that I am talking to you now, because of this loss. It’s a great loss not only to people of Takum, but to all Tarabans.

”Those who found the body of Hosea said he might have been killed two days ago. Body going to Yoka now. Our heart is broken tonight and we condole with the family and Tarabans over late Hosea Ibi,’’ he said.

Family sources said that the kidnappers had earlier opened up negotiations with the late lawmaker’s family members and had asked for a ransom of N100 million.

A family member, who pleaded anonymity, revealed that the abductors warned the family members not to involve the police.

The source also said one of the family members was allowed to speak with late Mr. Ibi to confirm that he was safe.

He said that ”talks were ongoing between the family members and the kidnapers before he was killed.”

“Yes, we were talking with them through telephone. They demanded we should pay a sum of N100 million. They assured us that our brother is healthy and we were allowed to speak with him to confirm that he is the one talking, only to hear now that he was killed,” the source said.