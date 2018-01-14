Jalingo residents panic amidst rumours of planned attack by herdsmen

Related News

There is growing tension in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, after alleged threats by herdsmen to attack the community on Sunday night.

A resident of the town said people began to flee Jolly Nyame estate of the town for safety as rumours of the planned attacks spread.

“I was at home watching the Liverpool vs Manchester City match when my wife came home to alert me of the planned attacks. As I am speaking to you now, we had to run with the kids for safety.

“A Civil Defence officer advised us to leave the area. We are currently displaced but we will confirm the situation of things in the morning,” the resident added asking not to be named for security reasons.

The police, however, said the rumours of the pending attack on the town were false and should be discountenanced.

“There is no tension in Jalingo. Activities are going on normally,” police spokesperson, David Misal told PREMIUM TIMES.

Taraba has witnessed deaths of dozens of people in violence between herdsmen and farming communities.