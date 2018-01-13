‎APC, PDP, four others battle for Taraba Assembly seat

Related News

All is set for today’s election to fill a a vacant seat in the Taraba House of Assembly.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said six political parties will compete for the bye-election to fill the Ardo Kola state constituency seat.

INEC’s Resident Commissioner in Adamawa who was deployed to conduct the election, Kassim Gaidam, announced this.

He asked residents to discard any rumour that the election had been postponed.

“I want to confirm to you that the election will hold as earlier scheduled this Saturday January 13.

“People should disregard the purported rumour being peddled by some politicians that the election is postponed.

“All is set for the election this Saturday,’’ said the INEC commissioner.

He urged voters in the constituency to turn up with their Permanent Voters’ Card to vote at the polling units where they registered.

The candidates vying for the election, according to the commission, include Patrick Kini of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN); Sanusi Usman, All Progressives Congress (APC); and Abdulshafa’at Dame, Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA).

Others are Tukur Jibril, Democratic People’s Party (DPP); Dominic Bukumi, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and Sajo Mohammed, Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The Ardo Kola state constituency seat became vacant following the death of the member representing the constituency, Emmanuel Dame, in November 2017.