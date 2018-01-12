Again, Maiduguri curfew extended by another week

Related News

The Borno state government has again approved the military’s request to extend the reviewed curfew time by another one week, the state commissioner of home affairs, information and culture, Muhammed Bulama, said.

This is the third time the curfew would be extended following the recommendation of the military.

Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, has been under an eight-hour curfew regime for the past two years until it was reviewed upwards two weeks ago.

The military recommended a review of the curfew time from the initial 10 p.m., when movement is prohibited, down to 8 p.m. during which residents will remain indoors till 6 o’clock in the morning.

The commissioner who confirmed this said the military sought for another 7-day extension to enable them conclude an ongoing special operation.

“The state government regrets the inconveniences this might cause on the members of the public”, he said.

Speaking with the reporter on the phone, a government spokesman explained why the extension was granted.

“The military again sought our permission to extend the 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for yet another one week which we have granted to enable them conclude their operations as explained by the theatre commander.”