APC, PDP, four others battle for Taraba Assembly seat

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said that six political parties have fielded candidates for the January 13, Ardo Kola State constituency bye-election in Taraba.

INEC announced this in a document signed by secretary to the commission, Augusta Ogakwu, and released by the legal department of the commission on Tuesday in Abuja.

The candidates, according to the commission, are Patrick Kini of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN); Sanusi Usman, All Progressives Congress (APC); and Abdulshafa’at Dame, Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA);

Others are Tukur Jibril, Democratic People’s Party (DPP); Dominic Azinang Bukumi, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and Sajo Haruna Mohammed, Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The commission stated that it has already mobilised and trained its staff for the exercise.

It urged voters in the constituency to turn up with their Permanent Voters’ Card to vote at the polling units where they were registered.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Ardo Kola state constituency seat became vacant following the passing away of the member representing the constituency, Emmanuel Dame, in November 2017.

(NAN)