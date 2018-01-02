Adamawa: Fulani groups raise alarm over silent killings

Related News

A Fulani group in Nigeria known as ‘’Mobgal Kautal Hore Fulbe’’ has cried out over alleged ‘silent killings’ of nomads in Numan, Demsa and Lamurde local government areas in Adamawa state.

It also alleged that 500 cattle have been stolen from them in recent months.

The group called for urgent action by the government to check the development, warning that its members may be “forced to resort to self-help to protect themselves.”

Late last year, over 100 persons were feared killed following crisis between farmers and Fulani herdsmen in Bachama dominated areas in Numan, Demsa and Lamurde.

The North-east chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Mafindi Umaru Danburam, said since the declaration of Numan area as ‘danger zone’ to herdsmen by Bachama group, “actions had been taken by the group to eliminate the Fulani herdsmen.”

“As earlier declared, by some Bachama groups, Numan Federation is a danger zone for Fulanis and it is now clear that they are on a mission, and that mission is to embolden the Bachama militias to complete their planned genocide through systematic and silent killings.

“There have been cases of silent killings of members of Hausa-Fulani community in the area suspected to be handiwork of the Bachama vigilante.

“The latest is abduction and killings of three young Hausa –Fulanis who were on transit by the Bachama vigilantes, so also the alleged killing of a traditional Hausa-Fulani barber (Wanzami) by the same Bachama vigilante group at Anguwar Green Village.

“Our people were silently ‘picked’ in Kpasham, Mararraban Dong, Gyawana, Lamurde-Tigno roads. So, they are now out to accomplish this satanic task, and they must be stopped.

“Despite all these threat as law abiding citizens, we want to assure that the Fulani herdsmen that were earlier displaced and ransacked will soon go back to all their settlements to pick up life again and it is left for the government to ensure their safety,” Mr. Danburam said.

The state chairmen of another group, “Tabital Pulaaku” and that of “Miyetti Allah”in Adamawa state, Abdu Bali and Ja’oji Isa respectively, called on the state government as a matter of urgency to ensure the disarming of vigilante groups in Numan and Demsa areas that were affected by the crisis and deploy more security personnel to vulnerable places.

They also alleged the mounting of illegal road blocks by bandits.

Efforts to speak with the chairman of Numan local government, Arnold Jibila, on the allegations were futile as he did not pick calls placed to him. He also did not respond to a text message sent by the reporter.

However, the spokesman of Adamawa Police Command, Othman Abubakar, confirmed the mounting of illegal road blocks and ‘picking’ by bandits.

Citing the case of a missing barber, Mr. Abubakar said some suspects had been identified and that investigation was ongoing.

“I can assure that anyone involved will be brought to book, the suspects have since been arrested and anyone found mounting the illegal road blocks or picking individuals would face the wrath of the law.

‘’Police are trailing those involved,” Mr. Abubakar said.