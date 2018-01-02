Borno curfew increased by two hours

Borno state on map used to illustrate the story
The Borno State Government said it has approved an increase in the existing curfew in the state by two hours following a security advice from the military.

Residents of Borno have now been asked to be indoors from 8 p.m. till 6 a.m. starting from Tuesday.

The new 10 hours curfew regime is a return to the former status quo that was reviewed downward some two years ago.

The announcement was signed and issued by the state commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Muhammed Bulama. He said the review would be a temporary measure.

“The Borno State Government on the advice of the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, wishes to inform the general public that the existing curfew regime in the state has been temporarily rescheduled as follows: The curfew as from Tuesday, 2nd January to Friday, 6th January, 2018 will commence from 8pm in the night till 6am in the morning.

“This review is done in the overriding interest of public safety and to ensure that the emerging peace in the State is further consolidated.

“While deeply regretting any inconvenience this adjustment of curfew timing may cause, the Borno State Government craves the understanding and full cooperation of the general public,” the commissioner said.

