One confirmed dead in Adamawa bomb explosion

Some people are feared dead in a bomb attack on Magadali Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Monday.

A source told the News Agency of Nigeria that the bomb was planted on a road side in the town.

It added that about three persons lost their lives in the attack.

Othman Abubakar, the Adamawa Police Command spokesman, confirmed the development but said only one person was killed.

He said that the command was still gathering information for full details.

Also when contacted, the Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency, Haruna Furo, confirmed the incident.

“I received a call from Madagali LGA Council chairman about the incident but due to poor network the conversation cut off.

“I tried several times to reach him but it failed,” Mr. Furo said.

He said that the agency has yet to get clear details of the attack.

(NAN)