One confirmed dead in Adamawa bomb explosion

Bomb blast in Maiduguri
File photo of Borno State Management Agency (SEMA) officials evacuating body of a female suicide bomber at the Red Bricks quarters in Dalori, community in Maiduguri on Monday (24/7/17). 03738/24/7/2017/Suleiman Hamza/DKO/ICE/NAN

Some people are feared dead in a bomb attack on Magadali Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Monday.

A source told the News Agency of Nigeria that the bomb was planted on a road side in the town.

It added that about three persons lost their lives in the attack.

Othman Abubakar, the Adamawa Police Command spokesman, confirmed the development but said only one person was killed.

He said that the command was still gathering information for full details.

Also when contacted, the Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency, Haruna Furo, confirmed the incident.

“I received a call from Madagali LGA Council chairman about the incident but due to poor network the conversation cut off.

“I tried several times to reach him but it failed,” Mr. Furo said.

He said that the agency has yet to get clear details of the attack.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Bassey Frank

    Thank Allah! Our President is receiving $1 billion to deal with all of you terrorists; even though he said you have been defeated. $1 billion will eradicate your spirits.