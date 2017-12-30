Yobe governor grants pardon to five prisoners

Related News

The governor of Yobe state, Ibrahim Gaidam, on Saturday granted pardon to five prison inmates who have been in jail for various offences.

The five prisoners have been serving their time in two different jails in the state.

According to a statement released by the governor’s Director-General Press Affairs, Abdullahi Bego, the lucky prisoners got pardon when the governor exercised his powers of Prerogative of Mercy powers conferred on him “by Section 212 (1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and based on the recommendation of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy chaired by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ahmed Mustapha Goniri”.

The statement reads thus:

“His Excellency Governor Ibrahim Gaidam FCNA, FCPA has granted pardons to five prisoners convicted and jailed for various offences in two prisons across the state.

“Those affected by the governor’s pardons are Mohammed Gidado – Convicted and sentenced to ten years in prison and serving term at Potiskum Medium Security Prison; Adamu Hardo – Convicted and sentenced to four years in prison and serving term at Potiskum Medium Security Prison; Kachallah Bukar – Convicted and sentenced to two years in prison and serving term at Gashu’a Prison; Jibrin Mohammed – Convicted and sentenced to three years in prison and serving term at Potiskum Medium Security Prison; Baba Isa – Convicted and sentenced to ten years in prison and serving term at Potiskum Medium Security Prison.

“The pardons granted by the governor are with immediate effect.”