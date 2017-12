Related News

Suspected members of the Boko Haram are currently attacking Molai, a village on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

A military source informed our reporter that the distant sounds of shooting being heard in Maiduguri was between soldiers of the Nigeria Army and the insurgents.

The soldiers are currently battling to repel the insurgents.

Molai is a village about 5km from Maiduguri.

Details later…