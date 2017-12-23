2019: Governor begs Nigerians to give Buhari, other APC office holders second chance

Related News

Governor Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa on Friday urged the electorate to re-elect all APC politicians occupying various positions at state and national levels.

Mr. Bindow made the call when the APC state executive paid him a thank you visit in Yola for sponsoring them to Jerusalem for pilgrimage.

NAN recalls that the state government had sponsored some Christian leaders in the APC from the state to ward levels in the just concluded Christian pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

The governor said four years in office was not enough for the elected public office holders to give their best, urging the electorate to give them a second chance.

However, he advised the political office holders to make themselves accessible to the people.

“I solicit the re-election of all those who are occupying various political elective positions from unit to national level in our party and from councillor to the Senate.

“I am most concerned about the legislature because four years is not enough for one to give out his best.

“I equally feel that everyone is doing his best in his area of assignment except where one has derailed that we will leave him to his fate.

“I also enjoined all office holders to make themselves accessible to the people and to consistently sensitise the people on the programmes and agenda of the government,’’ Mr. Bindow said.

Earlier, Mustapha Salisu, the Vice Chairman, North East of the APC, urged the entire state executive to endorse Mr. Bindow for 2019.

Mr. Salisu said the landslide achievements by the administration in the state has made it easier for the re-election of the governor

According to him, the party at the national level has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari, therefore it is not out of place if the party at state level can do same.

He urged the party leadership to stand by the governor, adding that the governor is “a sellable candidate’’.

Samaila Thadeaus, the Vice Chairman of APC in the state, thanked the governor for sponsoring them to the Holy land.

Mr. Thadeaus said the delegation was proud of the governor for discouraging religious politics in the state.

He assured Mr. Bindow of their unflinching support for the success of his administration.

(NAN)