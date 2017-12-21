Armed Forces Day: Borno gov. honours retired soldiers

Related News

The Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, on Thursday said he would remain grateful to the Nigerian armed forces for the sacrifices made in ensuring Boko Haram does not overrun the state in the last eight years.

The governor said, ”the armed forces stood for his state at a time the world thought Borno’s sun had finally set.”

Mr. Shettima spoke during the launch of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem at the Government House, Maiduguri.

A delegation of the legionaires attended the event.

He said: “we all owe the Armed Forces of Nigeria for the sacrifice they have made in keeping Nigeria in one piece from the times of world wars to the civil war, the peace-keeping mission in Liberia, Seria-Leone, Mali up to our own Boko Haram insurgency. Many of them have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“We thank them so much for making sure that we still remain safe and alive today.”

The governor said he had approved several plots of land to help members of the Nigerian Legion in the state build houses and live a decent retirement life.

Earlier, the chairman of the Legion, William Mamza (retired captain) said the over 60,000 members in his group are in need of support in order live in meaningful retirement.

He said the group was specifically soliciting for the renovation of its office at the Ramat Sqaure, which is usually the venue for the armed forces parade.