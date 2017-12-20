Borno Govt vaccinates 1.6m children against measles

Related News

The Borno State Government says it has inoculated 1.6 million children against measles in the past three weeks.

The state Commissioner for Health, Haruna Mshelia, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the children were immunised under the first and second phases of the exercise.

Mr. Mshelia explained that the first phase exercise was conducted in Borno South senatorial district and four local government areas of the central zone.

He disclosed that the first phase exercise recorded 92 per cent coverage, while that the second phase of the immunisation exercise was conducted in the northern part of the state and the remaining four local governments of the central senatorial district.

He said: “Collation of coverage in the second phase is on-going due to accessibility issues.’’

NAN reports that the state government had also vaccinated about one million residents in a maiden cholera immunisation exercise.

More than 950,000 doses of oral cholera vaccines were administered to people to contain outbreak of the disease in the state in the past three months.

Oral cholera vaccines were administered to children above one-year of age and adults in Maiduguri, Konduga, Jere, Monguno and Dikwa local government areas.

NAN reports that the state government in collaboration with World Health Organisation (WHO) and other humanitarian partners scaled up activities and successfully controlled the outbreak.

(NAN)