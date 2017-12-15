Cement truck crushes three to death

Related News

A cement truck crushed three people to death on Friday afternoon in Gombe, the Gombe State capital.

At least 14 other people were injured in the accident.

The truck’s brake failed around Gombe central runabout causing it to ram into a vehicle and motorcycles parked along the busy road.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that two people on a motorcycle and a boy selling sugarcane died at the spot after the truck hit them.

The Gombe State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Obed Malum, confirmed the incident. She said officials of the police motor traffic department were at the scene to evacuate the truck.