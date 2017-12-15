Cement truck crushes three to death

FILE PHOTO: accident scene
FILE PHOTO: accident scene

A cement truck crushed three people to death on Friday afternoon in Gombe, the Gombe State capital.

At least 14 other people were injured in the accident.

The truck’s brake failed around Gombe central runabout causing it to ram into a vehicle and motorcycles parked along the busy road.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that two people on a motorcycle and a boy selling sugarcane died at the spot after the truck hit them.

The Gombe State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Obed Malum, confirmed the incident. She said officials of the police motor traffic department were at the scene to evacuate the truck.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.