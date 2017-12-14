Constitution Amendment: Adamawa assembly rejects independent candidature

Related News

The Adamawa House of Assembly has rejected the independent candidate bill and deferred local government autonomy and state/local government joint account bills for public hearing.

This position was made known to journalists by the house committee chairman on information, Abubakar Isa (APC-Shalleng).

Mr. Isa said the house in a committee of the whole considered 11 out of the 15 alteration bills transmitted to it by the National Assembly as part of the ongoing constitutional amendment process,

According to Mr. Isa, the bills approved included: financial autonomy for state legislature, legislative immunity for ‘things’ said on the floor during plenary, change of Nigerian Police Force to Nigerian Police, limitation of time for budget presentation and single tenure for a person, who concluded another person’s tenure.

Meanwhile, the house at the Thursday plenary considered and adopted the report of the committee on health and human services on a bill to amend the law establishing the Adamawa State College of Health Technology, presented by Sani Shehu, ( APC- Mubi North).

Presenting the report, Mr. Shehu said the bill, if considered, would enhance the operations of college.

The Speaker of the House, Kabiru Mijinyawa, directed that the bill be scheduled for third reading.