Casualties recorded as Nigerian soldiers repel Boko Haram Mainok attack

The military command in Borno State has confirmed the attack on troops’ location in Mainok village on Wednesday night saying casualties were recorded on both sides.

PREMIUM TIMES broke the news of the attack while it was ongoing on Wednesday.

The spokesman of the Theatre Command and Control Centre, Onyema Nwachukwu, said the situation has been put under control after troops gallantly repelled the attackers.

Mr. Nwachukwu, a colonel, who responded to PREMIUM TIMES’ request on the incident could not give exact details on the damage caused by the attack. He promised to provide detail when such information ”is clearly made available.”

“Our troops had a fierce encounter with elements of the Boko Haram terrorists yesterday night at Mainok in Mobar LGA,” his text message read.

“There were casualty on both sides, and troops have been reinforced and we are in control of the area,” he added.

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES gathered from relatives of some of the villagers in Mainok that the insurgents came to attack the military base in Mainok.

According to the source, the attackers reportedly told the villagers not to panic as they (villagers) were not their target but the military.

“I just called someone in Mainok and he said the attack was on the army base. They came from the direction of Maiduguri and passed through the town telling people not to panic or run away because they are not out to attack them but the army base. But for the obvious fear of unknown, the civilians fled to bushes. May Allah protect them,” the source who wished not to be named said.

A police officer in Mainok also informed PREMIUM TIMES via phone that an air force jet had to be deployed to assist the ground troops before the attack was effectively repelled. The police source also said he could not give details on the casualty.

“I know that many of the Boko Haram terrorists were killed and two of their vehicles were also destroyed but I dont have knowledge on the exact figure on casualties,”said the police officer, who also craved anonymity.