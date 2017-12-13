Adamawa inaugurates panel to investigate Bachama, Fulani clash

Related News

The Adamawa State Governor, Muhammadu Bindow, on Wednesday inaugurated a commission of enquiry into the recent bloody clash between Bachama indigenes and Fulani herdsmen in Numan and Demsa areas of the state.

The governor vowed that perpetrators would soon be fished out and dealt with accordingly.

The governor while inaugurating the six-member panel tasked the members to recommend appropriate measures to be taken against any person(s) or institution involved in the crisis.

Mr. Bindow, represented by his deputy, Martins Babale, said,”The Government is determined in taking all necessary actions to address the situation squarely.

‘’Let me again assure that government is irrevocably committed to ensuring that the report of the commission is faithfully implemented.’’

The commission, which is to submit its reports within six weeks from the day of its first sitting, was given its terms of reference which include: to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the conflict, and ascertain the extent of damages to lives and property during the crisis.

Other terms are: to proffer lasting solutions that would sustain peace and harmony in the state, as well as advise the government on how to curtail future occurrences and measures on rehabilitation and settlement of those affected by the crisis.

In his acceptance address, chairman of the commission and a retired justice of the federal high court, Adamu Hobong, assured that the commission would be fair in the discharge of its duty.

Mr. Hobong assured that members of the commission would not undermine the targets set for the committee as the focus of the government and people was on them.

“Generally, justice is blind, with no respecter to anybody, but justice is no longer blind, after taking evidence, the results becomes automatic,” he said.

Other members of the commission are, Fati Abubakar, Dimian Dati, Aliyu Ahmed Chiroma and Pius Raymond.