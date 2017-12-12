Police in Ebonyi arrest 18 suspected criminals, recover 11 stolen cars

Related News

The Ebonyi State Police Command on Tuesday said it arrested 18 suspected criminals terrorising the state and also recovered 11 suspected stolen cars from them.

The state Commissioner of Police (CP), Titus Sumba-Lamorde, told journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital, that the suspects were arrested within and outside the state.

Mr. Samba-Lamorde said that they were arrested at different times and locations while engaging in nefarious activities.

He said five of the suspects vandalised some communication equipment belonging to one network providers at Isu in Onitcha Local Government Area of the state.

The CP said that the arrests were as a result of adequate security measures put in place by the command in collaboration with other security agencies in the state.

The police boss said that the command also recovered 23 locally-made pistols, five Dane guns and one assault Beretta rifle from the suspects.

Others items recovered were some quantities of live ammunition and cartridges of different brands, two AK-47 and four pump action rifles as well as some suspected charms.

He said that law enforcement agents were ready to combat crimes in the state, especially this yuletide, adding that monitoring of crime spots and surveillance would be intensified.

“The police command has put in place adequate security measures to checkmate the nefarious activities of criminals in the state. The efforts of the police are yielding results.

“We are warning criminals to steer clear Ebonyi because it is not a safe haven for them; all criminally-minded persons had better turn a new leaf or meet their waterloo.

“We are ready and determined to rid the state of criminal elements and I wish to appeal to members of the public to always volunteer useful information to the police.

“We also wish to assure the public of adequate protection of lives and property of every citizen during the festive period,” he assured.

He said that all the 18 suspects would soon be charged to court.

(NAN)