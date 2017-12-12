Atiku: Adamawa govt. denies defection of commissioners to PDP

Related News

The Adamawa State Government has said none of its commissioners has defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, made this known Tuesday in a chat with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola.

The state government is run by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

There were reports alleging that some of the commissioners referred to as “Atiku associates” have defected or are planning to defect to join the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar in PDP.

Mr. Sajoh said that following the media report, the affected commissioners had made it clear during the last State Executive Council meeting that they were still with the government.

“The affected commissioners had during the last executive council meeting made it clear that they are still in APC government of Bindow,” he said.

Also commenting on the development, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Ahmadu Waziri, who was mentioned in the media report to have defected to APC, described the report as “character assassination.”

“I have never been an Atiku associate, even indirectly and Bindow is my principal not Atiku,” Mr. Waziri said.

Also speaking on alleged mass defection in Adamawa APC, the state chairman of the party, Ibrahim Bilal, said that there was no mass defection in the party in Adamawa.

“All our party executives in the state are intact and for sure the defection of Atiku will not affect the party’s fortunes in the state,” Mr. Bilal said.

(NAN)