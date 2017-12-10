Buhari, Tambuwal mourn late Emir of Katagum

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the people of Katagum in Bauchi State over the passing away of the Emir of Katagum, Kabiru Umar.

The late emir, who was a minister of internal affairs and legislator in the Northern House of Assembly in the First Republic, died on Saturday after a brief illness at the age of 89.

He was buried on Sunday.

In a statement signed by Femi Adesina, Mr. Buhari expressed his sadness over the passing of the monarch. He extended heartfelt condolences to the emir’s family, friends, the people and government of Bauchi State.

“President Buhari shares the grief of the people of the Katagum Emirate and all who mourn the demise of the royal father, who was a symbol of peace and dedicated himself to the cause of fostering unity around the country.”

“Alhaji Kabir Umar served the country diligently with honour and distinction.”

Mr. Buhari said he believes the royal father, who upheld the culture and traditions of his people during his reign, will be long remembered and honoured for his humility, dignity and profound contributions to national development.

He urged all who mourn the monarch to reflect on his worthy service of over three decades to his people and the nation and honour his legacies of strengthening the peaceful co-existence of Nigerians.

“The president prays that Almighty Allah will comfort all who mourn Alhaji Umar and bring forth a worthy successor to take his place on the revered throne of Katagum,” the statement read.

Similarly, the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, described the late emir as a just ruler whose reign brought peace and development to the Katagum Emirate of Bauchi State.

In a condolence message on Sunday by his spokesman, Imam, the governor said the late emir lived a life of service to his people and the nation at large.

“I have interacted with the late emir in the past and every time I had the opportunity of meeting him, I was left with the impression of a very honest leader who dedicated himself to the service of others.”

“Through his vast knowledge, he made invaluable contributions to the growth and development of Bauchi State in particular, and Nigeria in general.”

He extended his condolence to the people of Bauchi State and prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest, and his immediate and extended families the fortitude to bear the loss.