Emir of Katagum is dead; Dogara, Baba mourn

The Emir of Katagum in Bauchi State, Kabir Umar, is dead.

Mr. Umar died on Saturday and is expected to be buried on Sunday according to Islamic rights.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, described the death of the monarch as “a big loss”.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, on Saturday in Abuja, Mr. Dogara stated that the late monarch was a father and mentor to many including himself.

“We have lost one of our finest and highly revered Royal Fathers. A patriot and an elder statesman.

“He was a man of integrity and impeachable character who dedicated his life to service of humanity, development of Katagum emirate and Bauchi State.

“I condole with his immediate family, all sons and daughters of Katagum emirate as well as Bauchi State.

“May God grant us all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.’’

In his reaction, Ibrahim Baba, a member of the House of Representatives, said the monarch will be remembered as a “father of all.”

The lawmaker prayed that God give “the family and the entire people of Katagum and Bauchi State fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”