Nigerian govt donates relief materials to victims of Numan crisis

Related News

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated relief materials to the victims of the recent Bachama /Fulani herdsmen clash in Numan and Demsa areas of Adamawa State.

The victims are now taking refuge in Gombe State and neighbouring villages to their communities.

Receiving the first phase of the relief materials at the Central Store of NEMA in Yola, the state Deputy Governor, Martins Babale, commended the Federal Government for the prompt intervention.

He assured that the items would be distributed to the affected communities in Demsa, Numan and Lamurde as well as the affected Fulani communities, saying that equal distribution would be ensured.

Speaking earlier, NEMA’s Head of Operations in the state, Abani Garki, said , ‘’the materials are the first phase as promised by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during his visit to the affected areas.

‘’NEMA is expecting more materials from the Federal government for onward distribution to the affected communities.

Mr. Imamu explained that the items include food, clothing, mattresses and detergents among others.

The relief materials,transported to Numan in three trucks, were received by the member representing Numan at the State Assembly, Sodom Daniel and Demsa local government Chairperson, Mrs Wale Fwa, in the presence of the Vice Chairman of Pene Da Bwatiye, a socio-cultural group of the Bachama people.