PDP Convention: Court orders party to recognise Gana Lawan faction in Yobe

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the national headquarters of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to recognise only the state executive of the party led by Gana Lawan, for the purpose of its national convention holding on Saturday and other key activities of the party.

Mr. Lawal had filed an ex-parte motion alongside 26 other members of the party against the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the PDP and seven others restraining the INEC, the party, and the interim national chairman of the party from “recognising any other person or group of persons as the authentic leadership or Executive Committee of the PDP in Yobe State.”

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja granted the seven prayers sought by the plaintiffs adding that only a party leadership structure duly elected and headed by the plaintiffs as the authentic officers of the Yobe State Executive Committee of the PDP should be recognised, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The court also restrained the erstwhile chairman, Sani Nguru, from continuing to parade himself as the chairman of the state executive committee of the PDP pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Mrs. Nyako also restrained the PDP and its National Caretaker Committee from taking any steps to dissolve or otherwise, replace the Gana Lawan faction as the authentic officers except by elections due to be conducted in May 2020 pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The judge also directed that the PDP be restrained from conducting any primary election in Yobe State except through the instrumentality of the plaintiffs in the organisation and conduct of the electoral college for the election of party candidates for general and other elections to public offices.

The INEC was restrained from recognising and accepting the results of and processing any list of candidates based on any primary election of the PDP in Yobe State conducted by the said National Executive Committee, National Caretaker Committee or other national leadership of the PDP, ”howsoever styled.”

The case has been adjourned to December 15, 2017.